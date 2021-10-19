Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

