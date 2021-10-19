BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$66.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BCE opened at C$63.33 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a market cap of C$57.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3762922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

