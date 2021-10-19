$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.39. American Tower posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

