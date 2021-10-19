DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.23. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 130.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 89.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

