Analysts Offer Predictions for AppLovin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

APP opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

