C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,850 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

FCX stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

