C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

