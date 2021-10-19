CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

CURO stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

