Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Decreases By 17.7%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 490,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TOWN stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 413,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TowneBank by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

