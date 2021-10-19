Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

