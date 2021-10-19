RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of RH stock opened at $689.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $682.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.18. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.