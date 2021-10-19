RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of RH stock opened at $689.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $682.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.18. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
