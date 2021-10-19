Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 166.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 39.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 209,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

