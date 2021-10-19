Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.29 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 307.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 616.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 139.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.