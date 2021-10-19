Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

