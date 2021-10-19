Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,229 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 51.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.