Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 91.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 19.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 138,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.