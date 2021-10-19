United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

