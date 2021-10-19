United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 243,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 437,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 194.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 78.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

