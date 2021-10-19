United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

