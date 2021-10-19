Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,104,402 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $327,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

