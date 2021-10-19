Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $296,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 13.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

NYSE:KSU opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

