$1.93 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

