Natixis Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.