OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

