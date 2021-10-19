Toroso Investments LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

