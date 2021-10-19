OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

