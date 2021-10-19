Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 32,703 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $71,682,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

