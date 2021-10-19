Jump Financial LLC Acquires 27,460 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 138.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.