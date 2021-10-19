Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SERE stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.47. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 112.70 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

