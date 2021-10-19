Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

