Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

