Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Sell Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

