Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

