Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

