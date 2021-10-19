Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.