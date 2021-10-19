Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:BGCG)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BGCG opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Tuesday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 361.89 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £243.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.09.
In other Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,143 ($13,251.89).
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.
