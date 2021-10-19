Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

