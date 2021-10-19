D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

