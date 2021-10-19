Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

