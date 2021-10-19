APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 93.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bilibili by 277.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 35.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 165,612 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.