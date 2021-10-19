APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 69,100 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

