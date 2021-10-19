California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,330 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

