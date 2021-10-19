ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

