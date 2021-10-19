Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Expands By 24.0%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $293.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

