CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CHSCO stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

