Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

