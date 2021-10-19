Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

