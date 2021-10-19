LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

