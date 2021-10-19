LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
