HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

