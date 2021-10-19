Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
