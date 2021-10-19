Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

